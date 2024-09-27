Aaron Judge Makes New York Yankees History as Team Wins Division Title
The New York Yankees rolled the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now 93-66. They have captured the American League East title and can officially spend the last weekend of the regular season trying to get the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.
They lead the Cleveland Guardians by 1.0 game in that quest.
In the win, Gerrit Cole dominated on the mound, going 6.2 innings while striking out five. He gave up no runs on two hits. Despite missing a big portion of the year with injury, Cole has gone 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and would figure to be the team's game one starter in the postseason.
Offensively, Aaron Judge went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks. The home run was his 58th of the season, marking the second time in his career that he's hit that number (he had 62 in 2022). Judge also has 144 RBI to go along with a .325 average. The presumptive American League MVP, Judge also made some unique team history with the blast.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge is the first player in Yankees history with multiple HR streaks of at least 5 games in his career
Judge will get a chance to add to his streak on Friday night when the Yankees on the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Given that the Yankees have already wrapped up the division, there is a chance that Judge could take a day off.
