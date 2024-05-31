Aaron Judge's Latest Extra-Base Hit Helps Him Make New York Yankees History
Aaron Judge stayed hot at the plate Thursday, joining a New York Yankees legend in the franchise history books in the process.
Judge struck out in his first at-bat in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, but he came through in a big way on his second trip to the plate. With the Yankees down 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Judge crushed a 433-foot, two-run home run to left-center.
On top of the bomb giving New York the lead, it also helped Judge make history.
It marked Judge's 24th extra-base hit of May. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the most by a Yankees player in any calendar month since Joe DiMaggio had 31 in July 1937.
Judge was previously tied with Bobby Murcer, who had 23 in August 1972.
MLB Stats shared earlier Thursday that Judge had 30 barrels in May, which was a new record for the Statcast era. Surely, his homer against the Angels made 31.
Judge started off the 2024 regular season on a cold streak, batting .174 with three home runs, 11 RBI and a .645 OPS through 23 appearances. In his 25th game of the year, though, Judge passed Derek Jeter for ninth-place on the Yankees' all-time home run list, and he has been one of the most productive sluggers in baseball ever since.
Dating back to April 23, Judge is batting .342 with 15 home runs, 13 doubles, 30 RBI and a 1.281 OPS in 35 games. In May alone, Judge is batting .355 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 23 RBI and a 1.350 OPS.
Judge is now batting .273 with 18 home runs, 41 RBI, a 1.020 OPS and a 3.1 WAR on the season as a whole.
Thanks to Judge's dominance in the heart of their lineup, the Yankees beat the Angels 8-3 on Thursday to claim victory in the three-game series. New York has now won six of its last eight contests.
The Yankees will close out their West Coast road trip against the San Francisco Giants this weekend. Game one is scheduled to get underway at 10:15 p.m. ET on Friday.
