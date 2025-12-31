Insider Addresses Mariners, Bo Bichette Free Agency Fit

The Seattle Mariners could use another infielder before the 2025 offseason comes to a close.

The Mariners re-signed Josh Naylor, which was a phenomenal and aggressive move early on in the offseason. Unfortunately, the Mariners were unable to retain Jorge Polanco as well in free agency, who left to join the New York Mets. The Mariners could use another infielder and have specifically been linked to Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals on a consistent basis.

Donovan is cost-controlled and would cost prospects, rather than a lucrative contract in free agency. Earlier in the offseason, reports surfaced pointing to Alex Bregman at least having a level of interest in Seattle, but the idea was quickly squashed.

The Mariners should look to bring one more infielder to town

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan was asked if the Mariners would have interest in another big-name free agent: Bo Bichette. Unsurprisingly, Passan shut the idea down as well.

"I don't believe that has changed, but then again if the prices on players dip to the point they can make it feasible, I wouldn't say there's zero chance," Passan wrote on Threads. "I can say with a fair degree of confidence it won't be a long-term, big-money deal. It's also very unlike the Mariners to do the sort of short-term, high-AAV contract that would come in lieu of that. Anything short of a market collapse would suggest it's a no."

Bichette would be the type of player that would move the needle for the organization. But he's 27 years old and should be line for a lucrative, nine-figure deal, unless his market collapses and he settles for a short-term pact.

Bichette is someone who could play second base, shortstop, or third base. He's coming off a season where he slashed .311/.357/.483 in 139 games played. Bichette would be a fun addition, but more of a fantasy baseball idea than reality, unfortunately.

Seattle looks like a contender on paper right now. Bichette would put the team over the top, but that's not happening unless something shocking happens.

