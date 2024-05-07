Alec Bohm Had the Longest Phillies' Hit Streak in Seven Years, But it Ends at 18
Monday was a great afternoon for the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-1. With the win, the Phillies have won 17 of their last 20 games and have captured 10 consecutive wins at home.
They are now 25-11 and remain in first place in the National League East.
While it was a great day for the team, individually it was a tough day for the previously red-hot Alec Bohm. The third baseman went 0-for-4 and saw his 18-game hit streak come to an end.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
Alec Bohm's 18-game hit streak came to an end today.
It's the longest in the majors so far this season and the longest by any @Phillies player since 2017.
Even though it came to an end, it's still impressive when you do something that hasn't been done in seven years for a franchise as prestigious as the Phillies. Bohm is still having an excellent start to the season, hitting .349 in the early going with four homers and 32 RBI. He has a .976 OPS through 129 at-bats.
With Trea Turner now on the injured list, Philly is going to need to continue to get contributions from Bohm. The 27-year-old is in his fifth Major League season, having debuted in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Bohm will look to get hot again on Tuesday when the Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizen Bank Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Christopher Sanchez (PHI).
