Jacob deGrom Continues Historic Effort on Mound in Latest Texas Rangers Win
Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom continued to stamp his case for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, going six strong innings as Texas throttled the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 at Globe Life Field.
deGrom moved to 9-2 on the season, lowering his ERA to 2.13 in the process. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits while striking out six. He also made some Modern Era history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers has allowed 6 or fewer hits and 2 or fewer runs in each of his last 14 starts.
That's the longest streak by a traditional starter in MLB's modern era (excluding openers).
A 12-year veteran of the New York Mets and Rangers, deGrom is one of the best pitchers of the last decade. A two-time Cy Young winner, he's also a four-time All-Star. Unfortunately, injuries have been a problem for him in his career, but he's been healthy this season, making 17 starts at the age of 37.
The Rangers are 42-44 on the season, which has them outside the playoff picture in the American League. They last made the playoffs in 2023, when they won the first World Series in franchise history.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the O's while Nathan Eovaldi pitches for Texas.
Sugano is 6-4 with a 4.06 ERA. Eovaldi, who just returned from the injured list last Friday, is 4-3 with a 1.87 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: