José Ramírez Moves Up Cleveland Guardians' All-Time Home Run Leaderboards
Amid all the hoopla of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers had an actual game to play.
The Guardians came out on top Tuesday, and their biggest star made history in the win.
Third baseman José Ramírez was 0-for-3 when he stepped up to the plate in the top of the eighth inning. Down in the count 1-2, Ramírez crushed a high-and-outside fastball deep over the right field wall.
Thanks to Ramírez's two-run home run, the Guardians went on to win 5-0.
Ramírez, who hit two home runs on Monday, is now up to 27 on the season. That homer was also the 243rd of his career, breaking a tie with Albert Belle for second-most in Cleveland's franchise history.
Jim Thome owns the all-time record with 337. He got up to 612 in his career, including his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.
All 243 of Ramírez's home runs have come in a Cleveland uniform.
Ramírez made his sixth career All-Star appearance earlier this month, and he is pushing to win his fifth Silver Slugger by the end of the season. He is currently batting .275 with 27 home runs, 87 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .860 OPS and a 3.6 WAR on the season, missing just three of Cleveland's 107 contests.
On top of ranking second on the Guardians' all-time home run list, Ramírez also ranks fifth with 2,596 total bases, sixth with 348 doubles, eighth with 833 RBI and 11th with 1,441 hits. His 49.2 career WAR ranks fifth among position players in franchise history.
Ramírez and the Guardians, who traded for outfielder Lane Thomas on Monday and starting pitcher Alex Cobb on Tuesday, have Wednesday off. The AL Central leaders are set to face off against the Orioles – another active team on the trade market – in a four-game series starting Thursday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.