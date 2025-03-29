Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez Ties Franchise Legend in Team History on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez continued his hot start to the season Friday, blasting two home runs as part of an 8-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field.
With the win, the Diamondbacks are now 1-1 on the season. The Cubs have fallen to 1-3 with the loss. Suarez homered for the second consecutive day and now has three for the year, which puts him in elite company in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
GENO!
Eugenio Suarez’s 3 homers tie 2001 Luis Gonzalez for most in the team’s first two games of a season in @DBacks history
That's special company to be in considering that Gonzalez is one of the best players in franchise history. He also has the biggest hit in franchise history, a walk-off single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.
Suarez, 33, is in the 12th year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks. He is a career .249 hitter with 279 home runs. He popped 30 homers last season and has five career seasons of 30 or more homers.
The Diamondbacks acquired him before last season in a trade with the Mariners.
Suarez will look to make it three straight games with a homer on Saturday night when the two teams square off again. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as left-hander Shota Imanaga pitches for the Cubs against Brandon Pfaadt.
Imanaga is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA after having pitched in the two-game Tokyo Series. This is Pfaadt's first appearance of the year.
