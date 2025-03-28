Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City Royals Enters 2025 in Incredibly Historic Grouping
The Kansas City Royals dropped a tough season opener on Thursday, losing 7-4 to the division rival Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are now 0-1 while Cleveland is 1-0. Despite the loss, the Royals are a trendy pick to make real noise in 2025. On the heels of getting to the playoffs last season, they went out and added an established closer in Carlos Estevez and they also brought in former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India.
They also still have Bobby Witt Jr., who finished third in the American League MVP voting a season ago. He won a Silver Slugger Award at shortstop and captured the American League batting title. He also enters the year in an incredibly small and historic group.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr. are both entering their fourth season. They are the only two players in MLB history to have both 80+ home runs and 80+ stolen bases through their first three seasons.
Witt went just 1-for-5 in the opener.
He had 32 homers, 109 RBIs and 31 stolen bases a season ago. He pairs with India, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez to make up the nucleus of the Kansas City order.
The two teams are off on Friday but they will take the field again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians have not named a starter yet while the Royals will go with talented right-hander Seth Lugo.
He was 16-9 last year with a 3.00 ERA.
