Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado Do Something Not Seen in Last 35 Years of Baseball History
The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Thursday to kick off the season on a positive note.
It was a playoff rematch from last year as the Padres knocked out the Braves in the National League wild card round before losing in the National League Division Series. In the win, Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Gavin Sheets hit a home run and Manny Machado was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Tatis Jr. and Machado accomplished some history not seen in the last 35 years, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are the 2nd pair of teammates in MLB history to each have 2+ hits and 2+ SB on Opening Day. The only other time: Rickey Henderson and Roberto Kelly for the 1989 Yankees.
Machado is not known as much of a runner, making his output on the bases surprising. The 32-year-old had just 11 steals last season and has only 101 for his career now.
One of the best talents in the sport, Machado is now in his 13th season with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. He's a career .279 hitter with 342 home runs and 1,050 RBIs.
The two teams will play again on Friday with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. All-Star Reynaldo Lopez will toe the rubber for the Braves while ace Dylan Cease goes for San Diego.
He was 14-11 last year for the Padres, pitching to a 3.47 ERA.
