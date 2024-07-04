Arizona Diamondbacks Make Amazing Baseball History in Wednesday Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night by a score of 12-4. On the surface, it looks like just a nice win against a divisional opponent, but if you look deeper than that, you see that it was a historic performance unlike anything we've ever seen before in baseball.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
In MLB history, there has been one team to allow multiple homers before even getting an out but then shut out their opponent the rest of the way and win by 8+ runs.
That one team was the @Dbacks tonight.
Arizona allowed four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Los Angeles with both Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez going deep. Trailing 4-1 after one inning, Arizona proceeded to score three in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the eighth and three in the ninth en route to the victory.
The win has the Diamondbacks at 42-44 on the season while the loss drops the Dodgers to 53-34.
Back at the top of the order, Corbin Carroll had a ht in the 1-for-5 effort. Ketel Marte had a hit as well while Christian Walker went 4-for-5 with two homers. Gabriel Moreno also hit a homer in the win.
The Diamondbacks and Dodgers will play again on July 4 with first pitch coming from Los Angeles at 9:10 p.m. ET. After this game, the Dodgers will travel down the coast line to take on the San Diego Padres.
