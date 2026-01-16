Rays’ Latest Trade Brings Potential Bounceback Candidate

The Tampa Bay Rays went 77-85 in 2025 and missed the postseason for the second straight year. They finished in fourth place in the American League East, narrowly avoiding last place in the division.

On Thursday, they made a trade with the Cincinnati Red and Los Angeles Angels. They sent outfielder Josh Lowe to the Halos, while the Reds acquired left-hander Brock Burke. The Rays also landed super utility man Gavin Lux and minor league right-hander Chris Clark from the Rays.

In making this trade, the Rays have added a potential bounceback candidate to their roster to give themselves a bit of a boost for 2026.

Rays Latest Trade Brings Bounceback Candidate

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (2) celebrates after scoring in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lux won two World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who traded him to the Reds last offseason. His stats from 2025 weren't bad by any stretch, as he hit .269/.350/.374 with a .724 OPS. However, he was limited to just five home runs despite playing at Great American Ballpark, where the ball tends to jump.

So, he'll look to have a bounceback year in 2026 with the Rays. Tampa Bay needed some offense, but in a small market, Lux should do just fine as he tries to turn the page on a down year in 2025. Lowe also had a rough year, but Lux might bring them a little more upside because he can play most infield positions and dabble in the outfield as well.

But there's a lot to like about Lux, and the Rays should be in much better shape as they try to climb back into the postseason race this year. Lux hit 10 home runs in 2024 with the Dodgers, so there is always a chance he could improve his power numbers this season and return to being the player he was in Los Angeles.

At just 28 years old, the young utility man should help the Rays out tremendously, especially with his defensive versatility. It will be interesting to see what he can bring to the table, but the Rays are going with upside here.

This trade was obviously overshadowed by Kyle Tucker signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it's a significant deal nonetheless, as all three teams involved get a little something that they needed for this year.

