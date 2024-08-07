Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Approaching MLB Record After Another 9th Inning Home Run
The Arizona Diamondbacks were already on their way to a win, but Ketel Marte made sure they didn't even have to sweat it.
Marte came up to the plate with two outs and one man on in the top of the ninth, all while the D-Backs held on to a 5-3 lead over the Chicago Cubs. He got a hold of a 94 mile-per-hour fastball from Anthony Gose, sending it 403 feet to left-center for a two-run home run.
The second baseman has now homered in three consecutive contests, going deep 10 times in his last 14 games. Of his 29 home runs this season, eight have come in the ninth inning.
As noted by Cespedes Family BBQ, Marte is now one of five players to hit at least eight home runs in the ninth inning in a single season.
Tony Bautista and Justin Smoak each hit 10 ninth-inning homers in 2000 and 2017, respectively, which stands as the all-time record. Joining Marte in third place on the leaderboards are Alex Rodriguez and JD Martinez, who hit eight ninth-inning homers in 2007 and 2014, respectively.
Of course, the Diamondbacks have 58 games left on their regular season schedule, so Marte could easily move even higher on the list before the end of 2024.
Marte is batting .299 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI, six stolen bases and a .926 OPS this season. The switch-hitting 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the second time in his career last month, and his 5.9 WAR ranks second in the National League.
Over his last 14 games, Marte has a .370 batting average and 1.354 OPS.
The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are 17-5 over their last 22 games and now own the top Wild Card spot in the NL. After closing out their doubleheader against Chicago, Arizona will return home for a series against the Philadelphia Phillies, who own the top seed in the NL.
