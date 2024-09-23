Arizona Diamondbacks Star Corbin Carroll in the Midst of Incredible Baseball History
Entering play on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are 87-69 and tied for the second/third wild card spot in the National League. One year after getting to the World Series, the D'Backs are looking very strong again, having posted a +104 run differential.
Part of the reason why Arizona is playing so well lately is because of the resurgence of outfielder Corbin Carroll.
The reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Carroll had a miserable start to the season but has ticked up considerably lately. Though he's only hitting .230, he has 21 homers, 72 RBI and 32 stolen bases. He's carrying a .748 OPS and is hitting .272 over his last 30 games.
He also pairs with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals in an incredible club in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr. and Corbin Carroll have each had at least 30 stolen bases, 20 home runs and 10 triples in both 2023 & 2024.
The only other players in MLB history with consecutive such seasons are Andy Van Slyke (1987-88) and Willie Mays (1957-58).
Even in a down year, Carroll is making a huge impact on the field for Arizona. Debuting in 2022, he is a lifetime .257 hitter with 50 homers, 162 RBI and 88 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2023.
Arizona is back in action on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Hayden Birdsong (SF) pitches against Eduardo Rodriguez (ARZ).
