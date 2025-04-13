Athletics Rookie Jacob Wilson Extends Hit Streak, Moves Up Historic Leaderboards
Jacob Wilson led off the fourth inning of Saturday's showdown against the New York Mets with a double to right, making history as he set the table for an Athletics victory.
The 23-year-old shortstop came around to score two batters later, while the A's tacked on another run before the end of the frame. That was all the offense they needed, considering they held on to beat the Mets 3-1.
Wilson extended his season-opening hitting streak to 15 games in the process. The rookie is now batting .368 with a .912 OPS and 0.6 WAR, leading the American League with 21 hits.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Wilson's hitting streak is the sixth-longest by a rookie to open a season since 1900. David Dahl, Leon Roberts and Chuck Aleno posted 17-game hitting streaks in 2017, 1975 and 1941, respectively, while Juan Pierre and Bobby Wilkins reached 16 games in 2000 and 1945.
MLB.com's Martín Gallegos noted that Wilson is one of four players in A's history – rookie or not – to record a hit in the first 15 games of a season. Stuffy McInnis, Hank Majeski and Stan Javier are the only others to achieve the feat in franchise history, doing so in 1917, 1949 and 1994, respectively.
Wilson entered 2025 as the No. 1 prospect in the Athletics' farm system and the No. 31 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The A's selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he proceeded to hit .401 with a 1.052 OPS in 79 minor league games.
The Athletics' shortstop of the present and future has a chance to move into a tie for fourth on the historic leaderboards on Sunday, with the series finale against the Mets slated to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET.
