Milwaukee Brewers' José Quintana Joins Exclusive List By Beating All 30 MLB Teams
José Quintana accomplished a lot over the course of his first 13 seasons in the big leagues.
One of the few things he hadn't done, though, was defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 36-year-old left-hander entered Friday with wins over every active MLB franchise except for Arizona. It just so happened that his first start in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform came against his white whale, and he more than rose to the occasion.
Quintana tossed 7.0 scoreless innings in his regular season debut, allowing four hits and zero walks. Milwaukee's offense gave him plenty of support, as well, ultimately exploding for seven runs.
That was more than enough for Quintana to capture the long-awaited win – his first in eight starts against the D-Backs.
As noted by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Quintana is now the 24th pitcher in MLB history who has defeated all 30 teams in the league.
The only other active pitchers to accomplish the feat are Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Charlie Morton. Lance Lynn, Zack Greinke, Bartolo Colon, John Lackey, Tim Hudson, Kyle Lohse, Dan Haren, A. J. Burnett, Derek Lowe, Vicente Padilla, Javier Vázquez, Barry Zito, Randy Johnson, Jamie Moyer, Woody Williams, Curt Schilling, Terry Mulholland, Kevin Brown and Al Leiter make up the rest of the exclusive list.
Quintana spent the first nine seasons of his career in Chicago – five-and-a-half with the White Sox and three-and-a-half with the Cubs. The Brewers are his sixth team in the past five years, having previously made stops with the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.
In total, Quintana is 103-103 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.274 WHIP, 1,729 strikeouts and a 32.0 WAR dating back to his major league debut in 2012. He made an All-Star appearance and finished 10th in AL Cy Young voting in 2016, but has otherwise gone unheralded over the course of his career.
Quintana scored $4 million in guaranteed money from the Brewers when he joined the club in March, bringing his career earning up to about $80 million.
