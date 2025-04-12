Colorado Rockies Reveal New 'Sunrise to Sunset' City Connect Uniforms
The Colorado Rockies had one of the most beloved City Connect uniforms in MLB over the past few years, even if the green and white look was pulled from the state license plate.
Still, the club opted to retire them at the end of the 2024 season. The replacements were finally unveiled Saturday, with the team using the new look to usher in the "future of nostalgia."
Colorado's new City Connect jerseys are split between light blue and purple, paying homage to the transition between day and night over the Rocky Mountains. The "Sunrise to Sunset" branding also cites bluebird skies and purple mountain majesty as the inspirations behind the color palette.
Beyond that, accents all over the uniform, cap and branding use the red, yellow and blue of the Colorado state flag. The Denver city flag is also featured on the lining inside the hat.
It is the first pullover City Connect jersey by any team across MLB.
The Rockies are the fourth team to unveil new City Connects this season, joining the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants. The Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox will release their own in the coming weeks.
Colorado now has four uniforms in their rotation: their new City Connects, their white pinstripes, their road grays and their purple alternates.
The Rockies will debut their City Connects against the Washington Nationals on April 18. They will wear them for every Friday home game for the remainder of the 2025 season.
