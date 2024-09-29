Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman Breaks Impressive MLB Record

Most total bases by a (primary) Catcher within their first 3 career seasons in MLB:

654- @Orioles Adley Rutschman (Via an RBI single tonight vs MIN)

653- Russell Martin

630- Jason Kendall

564- Kenji Johjima

553- Mickey Cochrane

553- Brian McCann

548- Mike Piazza

539- Matt Wieters