Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman on Historic Pace to Open Career
Adley Rutschman is one of the faces of the Baltimore Orioles for a reason.
Rutschman, who turned 27 years old on Thursday, is heading into his fourth season in the big leagues. The Orioles were coming off four last-place finishes in five years before Rutschman arrived, and they now boast the fourth-best record in all of baseball since his MLB debut in May 2022.
That is no coincidence, either, considering the historic production Rutschman has brought to the table.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Rutschman's 13.1 career WAR is the highest by a catcher through the first three seasons of his career in MLB history.
Rutschman is a .261 hitter with a .772 OPS in the big leagues, averaging 20 home runs, 34 doubles, 78 RBI, 13 defensive runs saved and a 5.1 WAR per 162 games. The former No. 1 overall pick is already a two-time All-Star, a one-time Silver Slugger winner and a one-time Gold Glove finalist, having finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and ninth in AL MVP voting in 2023.
The second half of the 2024 season didn't treat Rutschman particularly kindly – after batting .305 with an .837 OPS through June 21, he hit .192 with a .574 OPS from that point forward. Maybe that dropoff could be blamed on lingering hand and back injuries, which should be far in the rear-view mirror by the time spring training gets underway.
The Orioles have yet to extend Rutschman, but he is still under team control for three more seasons. But with the trajectory Rutschman is on, Baltimore may be best served to get his contract taken care of sooner rather than later.
