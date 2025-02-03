Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame Second Baseman Rich Dauer Dies at 72
Longtime Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rich Dauer has died at the age of 72, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Dauer played 10 seasons with the Orioles, suiting up for the team between 1976 and 1985. He went on to serve as a coach for the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros.
Dauer, a Southern California native, attended San Bernardino Valley College before transferring to USC. He became an All-American with the Trojans, on top of winning the College World Series in 1973 and 1974.
The Orioles picked Dauer in the first round of the 1974 MLB Draft, then sent him directly to Double-A. After reaching Triple-A in 1975, Dauer was called up for his big league debut in 1976.
Dauer helped Baltimore win the American League pennant in 1979, then won a World Series ring in 1983.
For his career, Dauer posted a .257 batting average and .653 OPS, totaling 984 hits, 43 home runs, 193 doubles, 372 RBI, 448 runs, 40 defensive runs saved and a 14.4 WAR. Dauer drew 297 walks in 1,140 games, striking out just 219 times as a big leaguer.
Dauer was inducted into the Orioles' Hall of Fame in 2012.
The Astros hired Dauer as their first base coach in 2015. He remained in the role through 2017, when Houston won its first World Series.
Dauer suffered a subdural hematoma at the Astros' World Series parade, requiring emergency brain surgery. The procedure was successful, and Dauer returned to Minute Maid Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game versus the Orioles in 2018.
