Baltimore Orioles Rookie Jackson Holliday Extends Historic Home Run Streak to 3 Games
Jackson Holliday has been on a tear ever since returning to the big leagues, and he stayed hot Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Baltimore Orioles second baseman may have only gone 1-for-4, but that one hit was a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the seventh. Baltimore went on to win 7-3, thanks in large part to Holliday's 424-foot bomb to right.
Holliday homered against the Blue Jays on Tuesday as well, plus the Orioles' series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. That gives the 20-year-old three home runs in his last three games, and four since he was called back up on July 31.
Per TSN's StatsCentre, Holliday is now one of 14 players in MLB history to hit a home run in three consecutive games before turning 21 years old. The longest streak belongs to Ronald Acuña Jr. at five games, while Miguel Cabrera stands alone in second place at four games.
Holliday is, however, the youngest American League player ever to hit a home run in three straight games, per MLB Pipeline. And since Acuña and Cabrera both posted their record-breaking streaks for National League teams, Holliday could break the AL record with another homer on Thursday.
StatsCentre also noted that Holliday is one of only nine players in Orioles franchise history to hit at least four home runs across their first 17 MLB appearances.
Holliday is batting .375 with four home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.361 OPS over his last seven games. In his previous major league stint back in April, Holliday hit .059 with zero home runs, one RBI and a .170 OPS.
As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball and the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday was understandably surrounded by a truckload of hype when he reached the big leagues. It may have taken him a bit to adjust to MLB pitching, but Holliday is finally showing why he earned that hype to begin with.
