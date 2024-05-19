Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in Historic Company After Taking Lead in HR Race

most HR in team’s first 43 games of a season at age 22 or younger:



2015 Bryce Harper: 16

1998 Alex Rodriguez: 16

1959 Harmon Killebrew: 16

2020 Fernando Tatis Jr.: 15

1953 Eddie Mathews: 15

2024 Gunnar Henderson: 14

2001 Albert Pujols: 14 https://t.co/VXmo3cwJf1