Eugenio Suárez Linked to AL East Contender as Potential Landing Spot

The Seattle Mariners have had a relatively quiet winter, with their only major move being the signing of Josh Naylor, who returned on a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Unfortunately, Jorge Polanco left in free agency, signing with the New York Mets.

Seattle still has some work to do. They have been interested in Brendan Donovan all offseason long, but not much has happened in his market. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez is also still a free agent.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently listed some of the top remaining free agents and where they might end up. He had an American League East contender listed as a possible spot for Suarez.

AL East Team Could Be Perfect Fit for Suarez

"Suárez is the best power hitter remaining on the market, and his most obvious fits are the Red Sox, Pirates and Mariners. After Boston lost out on both Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, it still needs one more bat, whether it be at second or third base, and Suárez would fit perfectly. He’s hit .425 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 44 plate appearances at Fenway Park — small sample size but huge results," Bowden wrote.

The Red Sox need a power bat to stay competitive in the American League East, even after trading for Willson Contreras this offseason. They have an obvious hole at third base, and that is where Suarez can fit perfectly.

The expectation is that Suarez will return to Seattle, so the Mariners are going to need to have a contingency plan in place. Fortunately, they have prospects Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson waiting in the wings who can fill the needs at second base and third base.

They also could ramp up their pursuit of Donovan and give the St. Louis Cardinals their best possible offer in order to get a deal done, especially if Suarez doesn't come back.

The slugger hit 49 home runs last year between Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks and even had a clutch home run in Game 5 of the ALCS. Having him back would be big for the Mariners, but the Red Sox will likely outbid them if they are ultimately going to sign him.

Boston needs a slugger. Seattle has options, but it would be wise for them to try and up the ante on their pursuit of Donovan.

