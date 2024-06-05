Baltimore Orioles' Slugger Continues to Own Blue Jays in Historic Fashion
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, 10-1, to move to 39-20 on the season. The Blue Jays are now 28-32 after the loss and they remain in last place in the American League East.
In the win, Orioles' slugger Ryan Mountcastle continued his career-long ownership of the Jays, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBI.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Highest career on base + slugging % vs the franchise (min. 160 such plate appearances):
1.032- Mike Trout
1.009- Michael Brantley
1.005- Matt Stairs
.986- Ryan Mountcastle (Smacking 2 home runs in Tuesday's 10-1 win at TOR)
.978- Aaron Judge
.976- Alex Bregman
Mountcastle is now hitting .286 for the season with 10 homers and 29 RBI. The 27-year-old is posting an .837 OPS for the season and sits in the middle of the O's vaunted lineup. The former first-round pick made his major league debut back in 2020 and has hit 88 career home runs.
As for the Jays, they are going to need to figure out how to get him - and everyone else - out. Toronto, at four games under .500 and in last place, is lining up as a possible seller at the trade deadline. If so, they could elect to break up the core that has gotten them to the playoffs three times in the last four years.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night as Albert Suarez (BAL) pitches against Jose Berrios (TOR).
Suarez is 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA while Berrios is 5-4 with a 2.78.
