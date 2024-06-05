Baltimore Orioles' Slugger Continues to Own Blue Jays in Historic Fashion

Highest career on base + slugging % vs the #BlueJays franchise (min. 160 such plate appearances):

1.032- Mike Trout

1.009- Michael Brantley

1.005- Matt Stairs

.986- Ryan Mountcastle (Smacking 2 home runs in Tuesday's 10-1 @Orioles win at TOR)

.978- Aaron Judge

