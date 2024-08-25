Fastball

Baseball's Top Prospect Became Youngest Player in Last 53 Years to Accomplish This

Jackson Holliday helped lead the Baltimore Orioles to a come-from-behind win on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug 21. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Orioles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. The key blast was a pinch-hit, three-run double from youngster Jackson Holliday. The 20-year-old, who is still rated as the No. 1 prospect in the sport, didn't start the game but certainly made his impact felt.

He also tied some special major league history with the shot to the gap, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

youngest players with 3+ RBI as pinch-hitter, last 90 seasons:

8/2/71 Jeff Burroughs: 20y, 148d
5/19/64 Dalton Jones: 20y, 161d
Today Jackson Holliday: 20y, 264d

Holliday is hitting just .175 but he's looked much more comfortable in his second stint in the big leagues. He has five homers and 19 RBI through just 114 at-bats. The former No. 1 pick in the draft should pair with Gunnar Henderson to make up the O's middle infield for the next several years.

Baltimore is now 76-55 on the season. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East and currently hold the top wild card spot in the American League.

Jackson's father (Matt Holliday) played 15 years in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees. He spent part of eight years in St. Louis, six with Colorado, one with New York and part of one with Oakland. He was a seven-time All-Star selection, received MVP votes in eight different seasons and finished fifth in the 2004 National League Rookie of the Year voting.

