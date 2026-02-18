2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Dodgers, Yankees Favorites in NL, AL)

Players have reported to spring training and games are getting underway this week. The 2026 MLB season is going to be here before we know it, and it’s good to get ahead of the action on some season-long playoff bets.

While some teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees look like shoo-ins for the playoffs, anything can happen in a long 162-game season.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 MLB playoff odds for every team ahead of spring training.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 American League Playoff Odds

New York Yankees: -380

Seattle Mariners: -280

Toronto Blue Jays: -280

Boston Red Sox: -195

Houston Astros: -185

Detroit Tigers: -185

Baltimore Orioles: +100

Texas Rangers: +115

Kansas City Royals: +160

Cleveland Guardians: +185

Tampa Bay Rays: +310

Athletics: +475

Minnesota Twins: +500

Los Angeles Angels: +750

Chicago White Sox: +2000

The Yankees, Mariners, and Blue Jays were three of the final AL teams standing in last year’s playoffs, so it’s not really surprising to see them as the favorites to make it to the postseason once again. The Tigers pushed the Mariners to five games in the ALDS, but they’re a bit lower at -185, tied with the Astros and just behind the Red Sox, who lost to the Yankees in last year’s AL Wild Card Series.

The oddsmakers expect the Astros to usurp the Guardians in the Wild Card standings, as Cleveland is down at +185 to make the playoffs after its historic second-half rally fell short in the Wild Card Series against the Tigers.

The Orioles are an interesting price at even money. They’re in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, but all it takes is one of the three teams above them to falter, and they could find themselves back in the playoff picture.

The Twins were a potential longshot pick for me, but Pablo Lopez’s injury that will likely force him to miss the season has put an end to those thoughts.

Therefore, the Guardians have to be my longshot pick at +185. I can’t trust any of the teams below them in the odds, although I could see the Athletics becoming a fun team in the next few years.

2026 National League Playoff Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -5000

New York Mets: -310

Philadelphia Phillies: -290

Chicago Cubs: -250

Atlanta Braves: -220

Milwaukee Brewers: -190

San Diego Padres: -155

Cincinnati Reds: +145

San Francisco Giants: +215

Arizona Diamondbacks: +270

Pittsburgh Pirates: +425

Miami Marlins: +500

St. Louis Cardinals: +600

Washington Nationals: +1600

Colorado Rockies: +3500

The Dodgers are laughably large favorites to make the playoffs in the NL, with their -5000 odds implying a 98.04% chance of making the playoffs. That’s as close to a lock as you can get before the season, and all it does is make it enticing to fade Los Angeles if you can find them to miss the playoffs at a huge number.

After that, it’s once again the East division at the top in the NL. However, only the Phillies made the playoffs last year, losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

It was actually the NL Central who had three teams in last year’s playoffs, and the Cubs and Brewers are again favored to get there. The Reds are at +145, though, after making a push to earn a playoff spot last year.

The Cubs’ -250 odds may seem a bit long, but they added a bat in Alex Bregman and an arm in Edward Cabrera this offseason.

It’s a bit interesting that seven odds are at least -155 to make the playoffs when only six teams can make the postseason. That leaves little room to bet on any underdogs, but the Reds at +145 would be my pick.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.