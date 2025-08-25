Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh and Shohei Ohtani Help Make Rarely Seen Home Run History

Today, Shohei Ohtani became the 3rd player to reach 45+ home runs this season (Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber).



It's the 3rd time in MLB history at least 3 players have reached 45 HR before September along with 1998 (McGwire/Griffey Jr/Sosa/Vaughn) and 2001 (Bonds/Sosa/Gonzalez). pic.twitter.com/r9by61Qhps