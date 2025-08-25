MLB Power Rankings (Aug. 25) Fastball On SI Poll
This past weekend in MLB was highlighted by a series between World Series contenders, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Taking two of three games, the Padres got outstanding starting pitching from Yu Darvish and Nestor Cortes on Friday and Saturday. But the Dodgers proved just how dangerous their lineup can be, hitting four home runs on Sunday to avoid the sweep. That puts the National League West division rivals in a first-place tie at 74-57.
Another big-time rivalry took place over the weekend, too, with the Boston Red Sox winning two of three games over the New York Yankees. Both teams appear to be in good shape to make the playoffs, but it's the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League East by five games over Boston, following their series win in Miami.
The Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies have essentially clinched division titles, but it appears the AL West race will come down to the wire. The Seattle Mariners won a series against the Athletics over the weekend, a solid bounce back from a 2-7 road trip beforehand. It was looking like the Milwaukee Brewers had pulled away in the NL Central, but the Chicago Cubs have won six of their last seven –– including three over Milwaukee, securing the season tiebreaker –– to trim the deficit back to five games.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for Aug. 25.
(This poll takes into account votes from four Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony and Teren Kowatsch . First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, followed by overall win percentage, then head-to-head record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Milwaukee Brewers (120) (4)
- Detroit Tigers (111)
- Philadelphia Phillies (110)
- Toronto Blue Jays (109)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (105)
- Chicago Cubs (102)
- San Diego Padres (99)
- Boston Red Sox (91)
- Houston Astros (86)
- New York Yankees (83
- Seattle Mariners (82)
- New York Mets (78)
- Cincinnati Reds (72)
- Kansas City Royals (68)
- Texas Rangers (63)
- Cleveland Guardians (61)
- St. Louis Cardinals (52)
- Tampa Bay Rays (51)
- San Francisco Giants (49)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (47)
- Miami Marlins (36)
- Baltimore Orioles (35)
- Los Angeles Angels (35)
- Atlanta Braves (27)
- Athletics (25)
- Minnesota Twins (22)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (17)
- Washington Nationals (10)
- Chicago White Sox (10)
- Colorado Rockies (4)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Detroit Tigers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- San Diego Padres
- Houston Astros
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- Seattle Mariners
- New York Mets
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Cleveland Guardians
- Tampa Bay Rays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Miami Marlins
- San Francisco Giants
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- The Athletics
- Atlanta Braves
- Minnesota Twins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Milwaukee Brewers have come back to earth a bit in the past week, but they're still tops on my list. They have an interesting stretch ahead with Arizona, Toronto and Philadelphia as we head into September. The Detroit Tigers won five in a row before losing on Sunday, and still appear to be the best team in the American League, which is wide open. They have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, so I won't be surprised if they lock up the No. 1 seed in the AL.
The Cubs are 6-1 in their last seven, and now have a chance to make some hay on the way with series at San Francisco and Colorado, who are both struggling. They are five games behind the Brewers in the National League Central and don't think that race is over yet. If they can pick up 2-3 games this week, they'll feel even better.
Jack Ankony
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Chicago Cubs
- San Diego Padres
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Boston Red Sox
- Houston Astros
- Seattle Mariners
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Cleveland Guardians
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- Atlanta Braves
- Miami Marlins
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Minnesota Twins
- Chicago White Sox
- Washington Nationals
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Brewers have cooled off, but with an MLB-best 81-50 record they're still deserving of the top spot for at least another week. The Cubs took three of five games from them at Wrigley Field, then swept the Angels to get within five games of first place in the National League Central. That division race isn't over just yet.
I had some concerns about the Tigers after seeing them go 11-14 in July, but they've returned to early-season form of late, winning nine of their last 11 games. Sweeping the division-leading Astros and winning a series over a solid Royals team was impressive. There may not be a big star in that Detroit lineup, but it's solid up and down –– not to mention Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation.
Brady Farkas
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Toronto Blue Jays
- San Diego Padres
- Chicago Cubs
- Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Seattle Mariners
- Houston Astros
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Cleveland Guardians
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- San Francisco Giants
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Athletics
- Atlanta Braves
- Minnesota Twins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Washington Nationals
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The playoff field appears all but set, with the exception of if the Reds can catch the Mets in the NL wild card, and if Kansas City, Cleveland or Texas can sneak into the American League race. Cincinnati certainly looks strong under Terry Francona, and Brady Singer has pitched very well over his last 6 outings, adding to what Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott already bring. in the American League, the Royals just lost two of three against the Tigers, but they now get the White Sox with a chance to damage the Yankees, Mariners and Red Sox in the race.
Teren Kowatsch
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Chicago Cubs
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Diego Padres
- Boston Red Sox
- Houston Astros
- Seattle Mariners
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Cincinnati Reds
- Kansas City Royals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Texas Rangers
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Minnesota Twins
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: After nearly five months of tumultuous baseball, teams are finally starting to pull away in their respective divisions. The respective west divisions in the National League and American League are the only ones with less than five games of separation between the first and second place teams. The Seattle Mariners are two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are tied for first in the NL West. For teams still in the playoff race, the focus heavily weighted toward the wild card spots.
