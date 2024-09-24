Boston Red Sox All-Star Does Something Not Done in Nearly Last 50 Years of Team History

(Related) Most single season triples by a @RedSox player in MLB's "Live Ball" Era (1920-):

17- Harry Hooper (1920)

17- Russ Scarritt (1929)

15- Lou Finney (1940)

15- Jim Rice (1977)

15- Rice (1978)

14- Duran (2024)

14- Doug Taitt (1928)

14- Joe Cronin ('35)

14- Ted Williams ('40) https://t.co/eHGZmxnAlp