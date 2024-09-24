Boston Red Sox All-Star Does Something Not Done in Nearly Last 50 Years of Team History
The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night 4-1 at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Sox are back over .500 with five games to play. They are 79-78 and have assured themselves of not finishing last in the American League East, as they have in each of the last two seasons.
The Sox are also still technically alive in the playoff race at 3.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. They are also 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins and 2.0 back of the Seattle Mariners, who are also on the outside looking in.
Despite the disappointment of the season as a whole, there have been a lot of positives for the Red Sox this season. One of those is outfielder Jarren Duran, who has turned into a superstar. The former top prospect made the All-Star Game and won the All-Star Game MVP. In addition, he's likely to finish in the Top-10 of American League MVP voting.
The speedster is hitting .286 this year with 21 homers, 75 RBI and 34 stolen bases. At the age of 28, he's posted an .842 OPS. He's re-written the Red Sox history books in numerous ways, including this one, per @StatsCentre.
(Related) Most single season triples by a player in MLB's "Live Ball" Era (1920-):
17- Harry Hooper (1920)
17- Russ Scarritt (1929)
15- Lou Finney (1940)
15- Jim Rice (1977)
15- Rice (1978)
14- Duran (2024)
14- Doug Taitt (1928)
14- Joe Cronin ('35)
14- Ted Williams ('40)
Durran is the first player since Jim Rice in 1978 to have at least 14 triples in a season, showing just how rare it is.
The Red Sox will play the Blue Jays again on Tuesday night at 7:07 pm. ET.
