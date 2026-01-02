Mariners Predicted To Lose Veteran Slugger To Pirates In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners made a few big moves at the trade deadline to boost their roster and chase a World Series title.

They added Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but both players entered free agency at the end of the season. Naylor was quickly re-signed to a new deal with the Mariners, but Suárez hasn't signed with a new team, as of Friday.

His market could quickly heat up in the coming weeks, as he's one of the top sluggers on the market. He would fit well with a lot of teams at third base.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a lineup prediction for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In this prediction, Reuter suggested that Suárez would sign a deal with the Pirates to slot into the middle of their lineup next season.

Eugenio Suárez would boost the Pirates' lineup in a big way

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"With Brandon Lowe and Jake Mangum acquired via trade and Ryan O'Hearn signed to a two-year, $29 million deal, the Pirates offense has already undergone a much-needed face lift, but they still have a ways to go to be an above-average unit," Reuter wrote. "There is no clear fit for veteran slugger Eugenio Suárez right now, and his market is at least partially tethered to Alex Bregman's decision, but he would be a great addition on a similar short-term deal to the one O'Hearn signed. That would allow Jared Triolo to serve as the utility infielder."

The Pirates have been a lot more aggressive this offseason than many expected them to be. They've added multiple sluggers to the lineup this offseason, but the front office could make one final move to boost the roster.

Adding Suárez to the roster would be exactly what the Pirates need. He's one of the best power hitters in the game right now and the Pirates desperately need pop. Adding his potential 40 or 50 home run bat to the lineup would give the Pirates the perfect option at the hot corner.

It might be outside of the Pirates' price range, but the idea still makes a lot of sense, especially if the market doesn't heat up in the near future.

