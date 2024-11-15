Boston Red Sox Catalyst Jarren Duran Joins Exclusive List in Team History with All-MLB Nod
On Thursday night, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was named to the All-MLB Second-Team.
The creation of the "All-MLB" teams goes back to the 2019 season. By earning a spot on one of the teams, Duran has joined a small and exclusive list in team history.
Per MLB.com:
Duran is the fourth Red Sox player to earn All-MLB Team honors since the award’s inception in 2019, joining Xander Bogaerts (2019 First Team), Mookie Betts (2019 Second Team), and Rafael Devers (2021 Second Team)
The speedy leadoff man was the main catalyst for the Red Sox offense in 2024, hitting .285 with 21 homers and 75 RBI. He also stole 34 bases and led baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14). His ability to take extra bases at every turn was a huge benefit to a Sox team that missed Tristan Casas and Trevor Story for most of the season.
The Sox went 81-81 this season, finishing third in the American League East. They appear primed for a big offseason after failing to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but if they are going to turn it around in 2025, they will Duran to put together another solid campaign.
In addition to his All-MLB selection, Duran was also named a finalist for a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glvoe Award, though he failed to win either. He is also the Red Sox nomination the "Heart & Hustle Award," which comes out on November 22.
A full look at the All-MLB teams can be seen below:
