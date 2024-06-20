Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran Boasts Historic Stats Following Clutch Performance
The Boston Red Sox took down the Toronto Blue Jays for their fifth-straight victory Wednesday night, thanks in large part to Jarren Duran's big night at the plate.
Duran went 2-for-5 out of the leadoff spot, crushing a go-ahead, 433-foot home run in the top of the fifth. Boston never relinquished its lead, and Duran provided some insurance with an RBI single in the sixth.
Amid the Red Sox eventual 7-3 win, Duran improved his batting average to .277 and his OPS to .813. He now has six home runs, 21 doubles, 10 triples, 33 RBI, 19 stolen bases so far this year, appearing in all 75 of Boston's games.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, is just the fourth player since MLB was integrated in 1947 to have six-plus homers, 20-plus doubles, 10-plus triples and 19-plus stolen bases in the first half of a season.
New York Mets shortstop José Reyes was the last to achieve the feat, doing so in 2008. The only other two players to put up those numbers before the 82nd game of the season were Seattle Mariners outfielder Phil Bradley in 1987 and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Vada Pinson in 1963.
Duran has already set a new career high in WAR at 3.8, nearly doubling his 2.1 mark from 2023 in 27 fewer games. The 27-year-old is also the only player who has appeared in every game for the Red Sox this season, helping them surge into the AL Wild Card race at 40-35.
Serving as one of the league's most valuable leadoff men marks quite the leap for Duran, who previously struggled with both consistency and availability.
After batting .219 with a .622 OPS in scattered time between 2021 and 2022, Duran hit .295 with an .828 OPS in 2023. However, he only played in 102 games last year, starting the season in the minors and ending it with turf toe surgery.
Duran seems to have put all that behind him, getting off to a historically hot start in 2024.
The Red Sox have a chance to extend their winning streak to six games Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, following an off-day Thursday. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.
