Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Carves Out Spot in MLB History Books
It didn't take Jarren Duran long to make his mark on Tuesday night's showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Boston Red Sox center fielder led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right, giving his team an early lead they would never relinquish. Duran would finish the evening 2-for-4 with two outfield assists, all while the Red Sox went on to win 6-3.
Duran is now batting .294 with 20 home runs, 42 doubles, 13 triples, 68 RBI, 32 stolen bases, an .882 OPS and an 8.1 WAR on the season.
According to Red Sox director of media relations J.P. Long and the Elias Sports Bureau, Duran is the first player in MLB history to record at least 10 triples, 20 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 40 doubles in a single season.
Duran was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this summer, and he was awarded All-Star Game MVP after blasting a game-winning home run for the American League.
The 27-year-old former top prospect has also been consistent and healthy all year long, which is a major step forward from where he had been prior to 2024.
Duran split 2021 and 2022 between the majors and minors, batting .219 with a -0.8 WAR when he did come up to the big leagues. In 2023, he notched career-highs across the board, but was limited to 102 games by turf toe.
Now, Duran has appeared in 130 of the Red Sox's 132 games so far this season. The two games he missed were due to a suspension he received for directing a homophobic slur towards a fan at Fenway Park on Aug. 11.
Duran is bating .327 with an 1.127 OPS since returning from that suspension, although Boston is just 5-8 in that span.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays are set to continue their series Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
