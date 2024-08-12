Boston Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran Directs Homophobic Slur at Fan, Issues Apology
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran called a fan a homophobic slur during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, as was heard on the local NESN broadcast.
The incident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning, right after Duran swung and missed at a 94 mile-per-hour cutter to go down in the count 1-2. A fan yelled at Duran, saying he needed a tennis racket to hit the ball, and that caused Duran to respond.
Duran told the fan to shut up, using an explitive before calling them a homophobic slur. He didn't say it particularly loudly, but his response was picked up clearly by one of NESN's microphones (NSFW clip here).
The Red Sox were down 10 runs at the time. While Duran drew a walk in that sixth inning at-bat, he finished the day 0-for-3 and Boston went on to lose 10-2.
Nearly five hours after the game went final, Duran issued a statement.
"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said in the statement. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."
As for the Red Sox organization itself, they provided an additional statement on the matter.
"The Red Sox adressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game," the statement read. "We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."
Duran is currently batting .291 with 14 home runs, 36 doubles, 13 triples, 29 stolen bases, 58 RBI, an .853 OPS and 6.6 WAR, making him one of the most valuable players in all of baseball this season. He made his first career All-Star appearance last month, winning All-Star Game MVP honors thanks to his go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth.
The 27-year-old outfielder will be arbitration eligible for the first time this coming offseason, although he is not slated to hit free agency until 2029.
Duran has not missed a single game for the Red Sox this season, appearing in all 116 contests through Sunday.
