Boston Red Sox Pitcher Hunter Dobbins Notches Win, Continues Hot Start to Career
Hunter Dobbins has twice joined the Boston Red Sox on short notice, and he has twice come through with solid performances.
Dobbins made his MLB debut on April 6, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader. He was immediately sent back down to Triple-A Worcester until he got the call again on Friday.
In 6.0 innings of work against the Chicago White Sox, Dobbins gave up just three hits, two runs and one earned run. The right-hander racked up six strikeouts without issuing a single walk.
Boston won comfortably again, running away with a 10-3 victory. Dobbins is now 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.182 WHIP, 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR in his young big league career.
Per The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey, Dobbins is the first Red Sox pitcher to win his first two career starts in Boston since Tanner Houck won three straight following his MLB debut in 2020.
Dobbins, 25, is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system, fourth-highest among the organization's pitchers. The 2021 eighth round pick went 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA across 25 starts between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.
With Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Richard Fitts, Lucas Giolito and Patrick Sandoval all on the injured list, the Red Sox have had to rely on unexpected contributors to fill out their rotation in the first few weeks of the 2025 campaign. Bello and Giolito are on pace to return from their minor league rehab stints soon, though, so Dobbins' chances in the big leagues could dwindle in spite of his success.
The Red Sox are already sending Dobbins back to Triple-A, after all, so he has yet to establish himself as a full-time big leaguer.
But next time Boston needs a spot starter, Dobbins has proven he is more than capable of rising to the occasion.
