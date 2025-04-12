San Francisco Giants Rout Yankees as They Get a Historic Top of First Inning
The San Francisco Giants beat the New York Yankees 9-1 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The two teams played just six innings because of rain.
With the win, the Giants are 10-3 and in second place in the National League West, while the Yankees are 7-6 and in second place in the American League East.
The Giants scored five runs in the top of the first inning, marking something they haven't done in nearly 20 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the first time the Giants recorded 5+ runs before the first PA with an out since May 11, 2006
Mike Yastrzemski started the game with a double, which was followed by a Willy Adames walk. Jung Hoo Lee hit his first homer of the season and then Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos both walked. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled to score both runners and then Wilmer Flores struck out, making the first out.
Marcus Stroman threw 46 pitches in the inning and only recorded two outs before being replaced.
Robbie Ray got the win for the Giants despite only throwing four innings. He gave up two hits, but he had four walks and seven strikeouts, which drove his pitch count to 98. He's now 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:05 p.m. ET. Jordan Hicks is on the mound for San Francisco, owning a 1-0 record and a 2.38 ERA. Will Warren (0-0, 6.00) takes the ball for the Yankees.
