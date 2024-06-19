Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck Makes MLB History as Hot Start to Season Continues
Tanner Houck didn't have one of his better starts Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the Boston Red Sox righty still managed to make baseball history.
Houck allowed six hits, two walks, two earned runs and one unearned run in 5.2 innings, posting a no decision as Boston went on to win 4-3. His ERA went up to 2.14 and his WHIP went up to 0.972, and he failed to earn a quality start for the first time since May 15.
Still, though, Houck has only allowed two home runs in 96.2 innings of work this year, and his 2.22 FIP leads the American League. His 5.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio is also a career-high and seventh-best among qualified AL pitchers.
Altogether, that gives Houck a historic stat line nearing the midpoint of the 2024 season.
According to Red Sox employee JP Long, Houck is the only pitcher in the live ball era to have an ERA under 2.25, a K/BB ratio over 5.00 and fewer than three home runs allowed through 15 starts.
Houck looked like he would become a core piece of the Red Sox pitching staff when he first broke into the big leagues, and he held onto that reputation for the better part of three seasons. From 2020 to 2022, Houck went 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.123 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, splitting time between the rotation and bullpen.
The righty didn't fare as well in 2023, when he was a full-time starter and dealing with injuries. He finished the year 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA, 1.368 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
Given how he is in the midst of a uniquely dominant start to the 2024 season, it's safe to say Houck has put those struggles behind him.
The Red Sox improved to 6-1 in their last seven games Tuesday, and their 39-35 record has them one spot out of an AL Wild Card bid. Houck is not expected to start again until Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at the earliest, meaning it's up to Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta to bridge the gap before the 27-year-old ace returns to the mound.
