Boston Red Sox Do Something They Haven't Done in More Than 100 Years of Team History
The Boston Red Sox shut out the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, 4-0, at Fenway Park.
With the win, the Red Sox moved to 17-13 on the year, which is a major uptick from where prognosticators had them before the season.
The Red Sox, who finished last in the American League East in each of the last two years, were shredded all offseason for failing to address the pitching staff outside of Lucas Giolito and were roasted for failing to invest real dollars in the Major League roster.
It turns out that the organization under Craig Breslow had a good handle on what it was doing. That much-maligned pitching plan yielded some team history through the first 30 games of the season.
Per Tom Caron of NESN:
The Red Sox finish April w/ their 6th shoutout - one more than the pitching staff recorded in all of 2023. They finish the month 4 games above .500 (17-13) matching their season high. Team ERA is 2.59, the lowest in baseball and the lowest Sox mark through 30 games since 1920.
It's even more impressive what the Red Sox have done considering the injuries the staff has gone through. Giolito is out for the season after elbow surgery while Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock have all spent time on the injured list. Kutter Crawford (1.35 ERA) and Tanner Houck (1.60) have taken major steps forward.
The Red Sox will take on the Giants again on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN