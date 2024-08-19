Boston Red Sox Speedy Duo Made Team History This Weekend
The Boston Red Sox split a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles this weekend at Camden Yards. Considering how good the Orioles are, and since the series was played on the road, it's a success for Boston.
But, at this time of the year, they need more wins to make up ground in the American League playoff race. They are 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the AL, trailing the Kansas City Royals.
In the weekend contests against Baltimore, Red Sox teammates Jarren Duran and David Hamilton accomplished some team history that hadn't been since in more than 110 years.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had written the following this weekend:
David Hamilton and Jarren Duran entered Saturday just one stolen base away from being the first Red Sox teammates to steal 30 or more bases in the same season since 1910 with Harry Hooper (40) and Tris Speaker (35).
Well, each player now has 31 steals and is a part of the Red Sox new approach to offense in 2024. Boston has gotten more athletic and less reliant on the home run ball. It's helped make them an exciting team to watch and has helped Durran turn into an MVP candidate.
The Red Sox will be back in action with another tough series on Monday night. They'll go to Houston to take on the red-hot Houston Astros, who have now won 10 of their last 11 games. As a result, they are in front in the American League West.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
