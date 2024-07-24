Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers Moves Up Exclusive List in Dominican History
Rafael Devers helped the Boston Red Sox snap their four-game losing streak on Tuesday, and he made history in the process.
The All-Star third baseman opened up the scoring against the Colorado Rockies, putting Boston on top with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. Devers added a walk in the fourth and another double in the sixth, all while Tyler O'Neill blasted two home runs that lifted the Red Sox to a series-opening 6-0 victory.
Devers' two doubles were the 446th and 447th extra-base hits of his MLB career.
According to team official JP Long, Devers now ranks fourth all-time in extra-base hits by a Dominican-born player age 27 or younger. He entered Tuesday in fifth and was briefly tied for fourth with Vladimir Guerrero before his second double of the night gave him sole possession of the spot.
Devers is just four extra-base hits away from passing César Cedeño and 19 away from passing Adrián Beltré.
Barring injury, Devers is on pace to record 33 more extra-base hits before turning 28 in October. Of course, Devers narrowly survived an injury scare Tuesday night, appearing to hurt his shoulder on a diving play, so it is no guarantee that he plays in all 62 of the Red Sox's remaining games.
Albert Pujols had the most extra-base hits by a Dominican-born player age 27 or younger, racking up 593 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Guerrero and Beltré are both Hall of Famers, and Pujols is sure to be inducted when he goes on the ballot in 2028.
Devers, meanwhile, just made his third All-Star appearance, and he is pushing to win his third Silver Slugger Award as well. Five games into the second half of the season, Devers is batting .286 with 23 home runs, 20 doubles, 63 RBI, a .948 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
For his career, Devers is batting .281 with 195 home runs, 241 doubles, 618 RBI, an .862 OPS and 22.0 WAR. The former World Series champion has earned AL MVP votes in four of the last five seasons, and he figures to do the same here in 2024.
