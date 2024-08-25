J.T. Realmuto Racks Up 7 RBI to Tie All-Time Philadelphia Phillies Record
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning of Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals, and they did so without much help from J.T. Realmuto's bat.
The veteran catcher had an infield single in the top of the fourth, but he didn't have any runs, RBI or extra-base hits to that point in the game. That all changed when Realmuto stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, though.
Realmuto got a green light on a 3-0 count, then took Brady Singer yard. He blasted a three-run home run to left that chased the Royals' righty off the mound and put the Phillies up 5-1.
The next time Realmuto got a chance at the dish, he added another three-run shot to left-center. With Philadelphia up 10-2 in the top of the ninth, Realmuto put a cherry on top of his standout performance by adding an RBI groundout to first.
Realmuto finished the night 3-for-5 with nine total bases, two runs and seven RBI.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Realmuto's seven RBI are tied for the most in a single game by a catcher in Phillies franchise history. Carlos Ruiz also achieved the feat on May 2, 2012.
Five Philadelphia catchers have recorded six-RBI outings, including Mike Lieberthal, Benito Santiago and Darren Daulton.
Realmuto is now batting .262 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI, a .733 OPS and a 2.2 WAR this season. The 33-year-old missed most of June and July after undergoing a right knee meniscectomy, but he is still on pace to record a WAR over 2.3 for the ninth-consecutive non-COVID season.
The three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner has one season remaining on the record-breaking five-year, $115.5 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in 2021.
The Phillies and Royals, who split their games on Friday and Saturday, are set to close out their series in Kansas City at 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
