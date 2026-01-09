Mariners Should Go All-In On Cardinals All-Star After Ketel Marte Update

The Seattle Mariners have been searching for a bat this offseason. They re-signed Josh Naylor after reaching the ALCS, but were unable to bring back playoff hero Jorge Polanco.

Now, they need help at second base. They have been after St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, but also had kicked the tires on potentially trading for Ketel Marte.

However, after Ken Rosenthal’s report that the Arizona Diamondbacks have pulled Marte off the trade block, the Mariners are in an even better position to make a push for Donovan and can ramp up their pursuit of the Cardinals All-Star infielder.

Mariners Should Ramp Up Pursuit Of Donovan

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is big news for the Mariners. They weren’t going hard after Marte, but with him officially off the trade block, Donovan’s market can start to take shape.

It also might mean that his stock has risen, so the Mariners may have to get a little uncomfortable in terms of what they offer St. Louis if they do decide to make a bigger push for Donovan. But now is the perfect time for Seattle to go ahead and ramp up their pursuit and see if they can ultimately land him in a blockbuster deal.

Last month, Katie Woo reported that the Mariners and San Francisco Giants were the top suitors for Donovan. Now, the Mariners could be in a much better position to make a push for the All-Star.

They have a lot of young pitching prospects, and Woo had reported that St. Louis expressed interest in switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, their No. 7 prospect. The Cardinals have set a high asking price for Donovan, and that may grow even higher after the Marte news.

But with Marte off the market, Donovan is the best second baseman available in trade talks, and that could set the Mariners up to get the bat they need.

It will be interesting to see if the Mariners will ultimately pay the steep price for Donovan, or if the Cardinals might potentially lower their asking price. But either way, Donovan’s market should get moving in the next few days, which could lead to a trade coming together quickly.

The Mariners could finally be able to complete their roster for the 2026 season and make a push for the World Series.

