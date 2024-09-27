Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds Cruise Through Fastest MLB Game in 14 Years

Cubs-Reds took an hour and 48 minutes. That is the fastest 9-inning game since Armando Galarraga’s near-perfect game on June 2, 2010 (1 hour, 44 minutes)



It’s the Cubs’ fastest 9-inning game since May 24, 2001, also at Wrigley, also against the Reds, also an hour and 48 minutes