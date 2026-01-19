Mariners Predicted To Lose $66 Million Slugger To Pirates In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners are in quite a tough position with their starting third baseman Eugenio Suárez as he sits in free agency.

The Mariners need a third baseman for next season, but they haven't opted to re-sign Suárez. He would fill the void at third base in a big way, but the Mariners don't seem ready to commit more money to the veteran slugger.

As a result, other teams in the league have the chance to pluck Suárez out of free agency. He's likely going to sign a one- or two-year deal worth around $20 million a year. There should be a handful of suitors for Suárez at this price.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson predicted the Mariners would lose Suárez to the Pittsburgh Pirates in free agency this winter.

Eugenio Suárez could land with the Pirates in free agency

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"You have to feel bad for Suárez. He homered 49 times and was considered the top hitter moved at the trade deadline, yet his advanced age (he's 34), extreme swing-and-miss tendencies, and lacking defense has rendered him a forgotten man on the free-agent market," Anderson wrote. "The Mariners seem to have their attention elsewhere (as we'll address momentarily), suggesting Suárez may have to take his talents elsewhere.

"The Red Sox are an obvious fit, but they may prefer a younger option like Isaac Paredes. That, in turn, would leave the door open for the Pirates to add more pop to their lineup."

The Pirates have been more aggressive than many assumed they would be this offseason, but it makes a lot of sense. They have a loaded pitching staff featuring the best pitcher in the National League. There's no reason the Pirates shouldn't be able to put together a competitive roster around Paul Skenes.

But they desperately need more pop in their lineup. Adding Suárez at third base would fill the void at the position while adding the best slugger in free agency. Suárez would likely have no issue hitting 40 home runs at PNC Park.

More MLB: Marlins Struck Gold, Landed MLB's Next Superstar Slugger