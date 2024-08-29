Chicago Cubs Rookie Puts Together Historic Series Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The Chicago Cubs rallied from 10-3 down on Wednesday to stun the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Cubs won 14-10, scoring 11 unanswered runs from the seventh inning and on.
The Cubs are now 68-66 on the season and they have entered the fringes of the National League playoff picture. They are 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot.
The Cubs had many heroes in this comeback win, but rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong stands out above the rest after going 4-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored. Getting a consistent taste of big-league action now, "PCA" is hitting .233 with seven homers, 34 RBI and 26 stolen base.
He made baseball history with his body of work in the Pirates series, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong in the three-game set against the Pirates:
- Multiple 3+ Hit Games
- Stole 3+ Bases In Game
- Scored 4+ Runs In Game
No other MLB rookie has done all three in a single series in the modern era (since 1901).
The former top prospect was acquired in a deal with the New York Mets in 2021. Javier Baez was dealt to the Mets at that time.
The Cubs will be off on Thursday before opening up a new series on Friday night against the Washington Nationals. First pitch from Washington is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs have not yet named a starting pitcher while the Nationals will go with Jake Irvin.
He's 9-10 with a 3.80 ERA.
