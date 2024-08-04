Chicago White Sox are "Definitely" Trading Away Ace Starter This Offseason, Per Report
Though they held onto him at the trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox will reportedly "definitely" trade away ace pitcher Garrett Crochet this winter.
That report came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday morning:
The White Sox are expected to completely shut down Crochet at some point to help assure teams that he’s healthy and will be dominant again in 2025. Chicago believes his trade value will be much higher this winter.
Crochet, who will get a healthy bump from his $800,000 salary in arbitration next year, is under team control through 2026.
There will, of course, be suitors for Crochet this winter, but one has to believe there were also takers this summer. Prior reports had indicated that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both heavily interested in Crochet, with each team making offers for the start lefty.
Crochet took a no-decision on Saturday night in a 6-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins. He went just 4.0 innings while striking out two and giving up one earned run. He's got an ERA of 3.19 ERA this year while flashing elite strikeout stuff. He's fanned 162 batters in just118.1 innings. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career thanks to his upper-90s fastball and devastating cutter.
The White Sox lost their 19th straight game on Saturday and are now currently 27-86. They are trying to avoid becomng the worst team in all of baseball history.
They'll play the Twins again on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET.
