Chicago White Sox Break MLB Record By Failing to Draw Intentional Walks
The Chicago White Sox haven't exactly struck fear into the hearts of their opponents this season.
As a whole, the White Sox's lineup ranks dead last in MLB with 40 home runs, 166 runs, a .215 batting average and a .607 OPS. Chicago doesn't have a single qualified hitter with an OPS over .775, and it only has four with an OPS over .670.
With so few dangerous bats in the lineup, opposing teams apparently aren't afraid to pitch to the White Sox.
Not a single player in Chicago's lineup has drawn an intentional walk through 58 games this year. Codify Baseball noted that the club is currently on the longest streak without an intentional walk to start a season since IBB became an official MLB stat in 1955.
The White Sox broke the record in their 57th game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. They kept the streak alive Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they can extend it to 59 games versus the Brewers on Saturday.
Of course, there are many factors that have played into the White Sox's unenviable streak.
For one, hardly any of their hitters are dangerous enough to warrant giving a free base. On top of that, Chicago rarely finds itself in scenarios in which intentional walks would be necessary, just since they don't get men on base particularly often and are almost always trailing.
The White Sox are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. It seemed like they got their feet back under them one month into the season, following up a 3-22 start with a solid 11-8 stretch, but Chicago is just 1-13 since.
First pitch between the White Sox and Brewers is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.