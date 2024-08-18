Chicago White Sox Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Break Divisional Era Record
In case there was any doubt remaining, the Chicago White Sox were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday.
The White Sox lost game two of their series against the Houston Astros on Saturday, falling 6-1 on the road. They are now 30-94 on the season, far and away the worst record in baseball.
Chicago is 42.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the race for the AL Central crown, on top of being 38.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. With just 38 games left on their regular season slate, the postseason is officially out of reach for the White Sox.
According to Baseball Reference's Jessica Brand, the White Sox have been eliminated on an earlier calendar date – Aug. 17 – than any other team in either the Divisional or Wild Card Era. The previous record was held by the 2018 Baltimore Orioles, who were eliminated on Aug. 20 of that year.
It isn't particularly surprising that the White Sox have achieved a feat not seen in the last 56 years of MLB history, considering just how poor their track record has been since the very start of the season.
Chicago opened up the campaign on a 3-22 skid, which was tied for the worst 25-game start ever. The 14-game losing streak they posted between May and June was eventually outdone by their 21-game losing streak that stretched from before the All-Star break all the way until Aug. 5.
Soon after, the White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol and most of his coaching staff. Former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore stepped in as the interim manager and has gone 2-5 since taking over. Technically speaking, his .286 winning percentage has been an improvement on the .239 mark Grifol had before getting canned.
Chicago ranks dead last in runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS while ranking No. 29 in hits, walks, home runs, batting average. Their pitching staff has the second-worst ERA and WHIP in the league at 4.85 and 1.434, respectively.
Depending on how the final 38 games of the 2024 season play out, the White Sox could end up making more history. Their winning percentage has them on track to finish 39-123, which would be the worst record by any team since the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.
The White Sox and Astros, who sit atop the AL West, are set to close out their series at 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
