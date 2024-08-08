Chicago White Sox Fire Manager Pedro Grifol Midway Through Historically Poor Season
The Chicago White Sox have dismissed manager Pedro Grifol, the team announced Thursday morning.
Grifol has been in Chicago since November, 2022. After leading the White Sox to a 61-101 record in 2023, Grifol had the team sitting at 28-89 in 2024 before getting canned.
The White Sox just wrapped up a 21-game losing streak, which is tied for the longest in American League history.
"As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on many levels," said White Sox general manager Chris Getz in a statement. "Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunated, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."
Grifol had one year and over $1 million left on his contract, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine.
Chicago did not announce an interim manager, although one of their coaches is expected to fill the position. The club's search for a full-time manager has already begun, and a replacement will be announced after the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Including the interim stint of Miguel Cairo in 2022 and whoever takes over for Grifol down the stretch in 2024, the White Sox will be on their seventh manager in 10 years come 2025.
Grifol was not expected to be dismissed until after the regular season, but the Chicago's recent skid seemingly changed management's minds. Back in June, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the White Sox were already looking to replace Grifol with Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, whose contract is up at the end of the year.
Under Grifol's leadership, Chicago ranked dead last in runs, batting average and OPS this season. Their pitching staff also had the second-worst ERA and WHIP in baseball, only ahead of the Colorado Rockies, who play half their games at altitude.
The White Sox's .239 winning percentage this year is on pace to be the third-worst in MLB history, trailing only the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.
Grifol, 54, was previously a coach for the Kansas City Royals from 2013 to 2022. The former assistant hitting coach and catching instructor won a World Series in 2015 and became Kansas City's bench coach in 2020.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.