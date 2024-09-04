Chicago White Sox Extend Losing Streak, Reach Historic New Low Over Last 50 Games
As they inch closer and closer to history on the season-long scale, the Chicago White Sox continue to break unsavory records along the way.
The White Sox lost 9-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, all while interim manager Grady Sizemore got ejected and third baseman Miguel Vargas collided with outfielder Andrew Benintendi and left with an injury. Chicago has been outscored by 19 runs two games into their ongoing series with Baltimore, following a seven-game stretch in which they were only outscored by 15.
Tuesday's defeat extended the White Sox's latest losing streak to 12 games. It is the third-longest losing streak by any team across the entire league this season, trailing only the 14-game and 21-game skids Chicago started in May and July.
With less than four weeks left on the schedule, the White Sox are sitting at 31-109. Chicago's .221 winning percentage is on pace to be the lowest in American League history.
According to MLB author and statistician Ryan M. Spaeder, the White Sox's 5-45 record since July 6 is the fourth-worst 50-game stretch in MLB history, second-worst in the modern era and worst since the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics.
The worst 50-game record the A's put up that year was 4-46. The 1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys and 1899 Cleveland Spiders share the record with matching 3-47 skids.
If the White Sox lose their next four games, they will tie the Athletics' modern era record by going 4-46 in a span of 50 games. That would including dropping Wednesday's series finale against the Orioles, then getting swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.
The White Sox actually split a four-game set with the Red Sox back in June, although that series was at Guaranteed Rate Field rather than Fenway Park.
Even if they lost their final 22 games of 2024, Chicago couldn't get to the Spiders and Alleghenys' 3-47 record.
First pitch between the White Sox and Orioles on Wednesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET.
