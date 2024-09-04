Chicago White Sox Extend Losing Streak, Reach Historic New Low Over Last 50 Games

The #WhiteSox are 5-45 over their last 50 games played, and they are now 31-109 overall.



Their notorious 50 game-stretch puts them in some infamous company:



1916 Philadelphia Athletics

Bottomed out at 4-46 (36-117-1)



1899 Cleveland Spiders

Bottomed out at 3-47 (20-134)



1890…