White Sox Trade Candidate Joined Exclusive List in Team History During First Half
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in baseball at 27-71 but none of that can be blamed on starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
The 25-year-old lefty has been the lone bright spot for Chicago this season after transitioning from bullpen arm to starter. He made the All-Star Game this week and was the lone representative for the White Sox.
Furthermore, Crochet leads all of baseball in strikeouts with 150 this season through 107.1 innings. He's also near the top of this prestigious list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Though his @WhiteSox have been enduring one of (if not the worst) campaigns in their 124-season history, 25-year old Garrett Crochet has provided a bright spot with his stellar pitching. At 150 strikeouts coming out of the All-Star Break, he is 6th on this list of 20-game totals
Crochet's 150 strikeouts through 20 starts are behind only Chris Sale (2015, 2014, 2013), Carlos Rodon (2021) and Dylan Cease (2022).
Crochet has already surpassed his career-high in innings pitched so there are some questions about his durability moving through the rest of the season, but he still figures to be one of the most desired names on the trade market this July. We recently heard that the Los Angeles Dodgers are involved in trade talks for him and that the San Diego Padres already made an offer for him.
The White Sox will open up the second half of the season on Friday, but Crochet is not scheduled to pitch. Chris Flexen will get the ball against Michael Wacha.
